India's middle order batsman Sarfaraz Khan who made his debut against England in Rajkot made a memorable debut as he looked confident against English bowlers. Sarfaraz Khan made his debut game historic as he equals Hardik Pandya's record of scoring the fastest fifty on debut. Both Hardik and Sarfaraz reached the score of fifty by playing just 48 deliveries. Sarfaraz took a special liking for England's spinners as he hit some exquisite shots to score freely after the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. Here is how the netizens reacted after Sarfaraz Khan's memorable debut: “Moment when Sarfaraz Khan made 50 in his debut match with 100+ strike rate," wrote one netizen on X. “Debut or not, this dude is playing like a hungry lion out there," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday overtook former skipper Saurav Ganguly to become the fourth-highest run-maker in international cricket.

Rohit accomplished this feat against England in the fourth Test at Rajkot.

In the match, Rohit scored his 11th Test ton, a knock of 131 runs in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 66.83.

Now in 470 international matches, Rohit has scored 18,641 runs at an average of 43.35. He has also scored 47 centuries and 100 fifties for India, with the best score of 264. Above him are the stars like Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Virat Kohli (26,733 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs).

In 57 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,958 runs at an average of 45.49, with 11 centuries and 16 fifties. His best score is 212.

In 262 ODIs, Rohit has scored 10,709 runs at an average of 49.12, with 31 centuries and 55 centuries. His best score is 264. This is Rohit's best format, being the fifth-highest run-maker for India.

