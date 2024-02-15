Sarfaraz Khan is making his debut in India vs England 3rd Test match in Rajkot. His father was seen in tears as Khan received his cap from veteran Indian cricket player Anil Kumble. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For a long time, questions have been raised why the 26-year-old, with spectacular batting records in domestic cricket, was not given a chance in the India team.

Also Read: BCCI's ultimatum for Ishan Kishan? 'Don't ignore domestic cricket' Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar earlier said that Sarfaraz Khan was highly likely to make his debut in the third Test in Rajkot.

"I think the quality that's needed in this particular series are just Indian batters who play spin well. There's where you think Sarfaraz Khan suddenly makes his case very strong. I would want Rajat Patidar as the incumbent to take that place at number four and then have Sarfaraz Khan coming at number five only on the basis that he was in the queue before," ESPNCricinfo quoted Manjrekar as saying.

Also Read: Who’s England’s biggest threat? Former cricketer picks India batter "The form that he's had over the long term should count for something and have more weightage than Devdutt Padikkal, who had a great run of late. Enough indication that Sarfaraz Khan would be an interesting batter for India to have to challenge the English spinners. The better player of spin plays," he added.

Sarfaraz Khan's stats in domestic cricket Sarfaraz has been doing exceptionally well in Indian domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 982 runs in 6 matches in the 2021-22 season and became the highest run scorer. He made 928 runs in 6 matches in 2019-20. In 2022-23, he scored 556 runs in 6 matches.

Also Read: Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details He played well in some practice matches against England's B team, with a high score of 161. Overall, in 45 matches, he's made 3,912 runs, including 14 hundreds and 11 half-centuries, with his highest score being 301 not out. For India A, Sarfaraz scored 96 in a Tour match.

Dhruv Jurel makes debut Along with him, Dhruv Jurel has also received his first Test cap for India. The Uttar Pradesh wicket keepter-batter has been included in place of KS Bharat.

