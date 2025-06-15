Sarfaraz Khan headlines Day 2 of intra-squad game with 76-ball hundred in front of Ajit Agarkar after England Test snub

After being overlooked from the Test side against England, Sarfaraz Khan let his bat do the talking with a 76-ball hundred for India A in an intra-squad game against India in in Beckenham on Saturday. The intra-squad game is the last encounter for the Indian players to fine-tune themselves before the five-match Test series, starting on June 20.

Having played just six Tests, which included a 150 against New Zealand last year, Sarfaraz was overlooked against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, Sarfaraz's omission from the squad against England raised several eyebrows. Instead he was included in the India A side.

The right-handed took the snub in his stride with a 92 against England Lions in the first unofficial Test. On Friday, Sarfaraz left no stone unturned in front of BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, thus smashing a 101 off 76 balls, laced with 15 fours and two sixes. The 27-year-old was retired out to accommodate the other cricketers.

It must be noted that Agarkar and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman were in attendance during the match which was otherwise a closed-door affair with no media allowed. At Day 2 stumps, India A were at 299/6 in reply to India's 459. Ishan Kishan (45 not out) and Shardul Thakur (19 not out) are at the crease.

No wickets for Jasprit Bumrah However, the day didn't turn out as it would have been with Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless, conceding 36 runs in his seven overs. His pace partners, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each. But Siraj ended as the most expensive bowler, giving away 86 runs.