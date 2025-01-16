‘If Sarfaraz Khan leaked…’: Harbhajan Singh’s direct message to Gautam Gambhir over dressing room leaks

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated16 Jan 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Weeks after The Indian Express reported about the alleged Team India dressing room leaks following a defeat in the Melbourne Test against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy, another report arrived that India coach Gautam Gambhir took a player's name in the BCCI review meeting. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh reacted strongly to this.

According to a report by News 24, the name that Gautam Gambhir reportedly took was Sarfaraz Khan. Now replying back on the rumours, Harbhajan called for better sense to prevail and had a message for Gautam Gambhir, reported NDTV.

"Whatever has happened in the last few days, be it in Australia or after that...there are wins and losses on the field. But everyday new stories should not come out of the dressing room. Today there was a report that coach saab (Gautam Gambhir) has said Sarfaraz Khan has leaked dressing room talks to media. If the coach has said this, he should not have done so. If Sarfaraz Khan had done this in Australia, you are the coach, you could have talked to to him then. He is a player, make him understand. He is a youngster, he will play for India in the future," NDTV quoted Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"Being a senior player, it's our duty to give wisdom to youngsters. If he (Gambhir) has said this, that Sarfaraz has leaked the news, and if the player has indeed done so, then it's wrong. Dressing room talks should not come out in the open," he added.

"You should sit and solve the matter. Last six-eight months there is lot of rumours in Indian cricket. It's very important that there is coordination among players and coach. In the 2005-06 season, during Greg Chappell era the same thing happened," Harbhajan concluded.

Harbhajan was 'angry':

Expressing his anger on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan stated that every detail of BCCI's meeting was being revealed in the open.

"Who's is doing this and why? You should not talk bad about your own family members in the open, that way your family's name gets tarnished," Harbhajan Singh said.

According to the details, Sarfaraz didn't play a single game during the five-Test tour, while Australia reclaimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

 

First Published:16 Jan 2025, 09:58 PM IST
