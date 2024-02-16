Sarfaraz Khan's cricket debut for India unfolded with a vibrant display before an unexpected twist. He scored a swift 62 off 66 balls and performed with a kind of easerarely seen in debuts. His innings, however, met an abrupt end. A mix-up on the field with Ravindra Jadeja, who was on 99, led to Sarfaraz being run out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan makes debut: Check father's reaction Even during the initial stage of his innings, Sarfaraz faced rejection a couple of times from Jadeja when he wanted quick singles. Then, he was heard pleading “Aa Jao, bhaiya (come on, brother)" as he took a quick single. But, after dominating England bowlers with his spontaneous stroke-playing, Sarfaraz fell prey to a misunderstanding with Jadeja.

Also Read: Who’s England’s biggest threat? Former cricketer picks India batter When you’re a debutant, you respond to your senior’s call without judging the possibility of a run. He did exactly the same. But, Jadeja refused mid-way. As a result, the promising debutant was sent to the pavilion by Mark Wood. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked agitated in the dressing room as he threw his cap in frustration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details Despite the setback, Sarfaraz chose to focus on the brighter sides of his debut. His family's presence and the emotions tied to his initial achievements were his highlights.

What Sarfarz Khan said "It is a part of the game. Miscommunication happens in cricket. Sometimes run-out happens, sometimes you get the runs. I spoke to Jadeja at lunch time and requested him to talk to me while playing. I like talking while playing. It was my first time. I told him that when I go out to bat, keep talking to me while playing. He kept talking and supported me a lot while I was batting," Sarfaraz said after India finished Day 1 with 326/5.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!