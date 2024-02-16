Hello User
Sarfaraz Khan's run-out: Blame Ravindra Jadeja? Here's what debutant cricketer says, 'He kept talking…'

Sarfaraz Khan’s run-out: Blame Ravindra Jadeja? Here’s what debutant cricketer says, ‘He kept talking…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sarfaraz Khan's debut for India started well with a swift 62 off 66 balls, but ended abruptly when he was run out due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

Rajkot, Feb 15 (ANI): Indian Sarfaraz Khan walks back to the pavilion after being run out during Day 1 of the 3rd Test match against England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Sarfaraz Khan's cricket debut for India unfolded with a vibrant display before an unexpected twist. He scored a swift 62 off 66 balls and performed with a kind of easerarely seen in debuts. His innings, however, met an abrupt end. A mix-up on the field with Ravindra Jadeja, who was on 99, led to Sarfaraz being run out.

Even during the initial stage of his innings, Sarfaraz faced rejection a couple of times from Jadeja when he wanted quick singles. Then, he was heard pleading “Aa Jao, bhaiya (come on, brother)" as he took a quick single. But, after dominating England bowlers with his spontaneous stroke-playing, Sarfaraz fell prey to a misunderstanding with Jadeja.

When you’re a debutant, you respond to your senior’s call without judging the possibility of a run. He did exactly the same. But, Jadeja refused mid-way. As a result, the promising debutant was sent to the pavilion by Mark Wood. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked agitated in the dressing room as he threw his cap in frustration.

Despite the setback, Sarfaraz chose to focus on the brighter sides of his debut. His family's presence and the emotions tied to his initial achievements were his highlights.

What Sarfarz Khan said

"It is a part of the game. Miscommunication happens in cricket. Sometimes run-out happens, sometimes you get the runs. I spoke to Jadeja at lunch time and requested him to talk to me while playing. I like talking while playing. It was my first time. I told him that when I go out to bat, keep talking to me while playing. He kept talking and supported me a lot while I was batting," Sarfaraz said after India finished Day 1 with 326/5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
