Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to make their fourth IPL final appearance on 3 June, having defeated the Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 clash earlier this week. While the star-studded team has always looked good on paper, fans and well-wishers alike now believe that this could be the year that RCB finally lifts the coveted trophy.

RCB are renowned for having one of the biggest and loudest support bases in the IPL, and with their first IPL trophy within reach, a new trend has emerged on social media where users have been asking Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to 'save humanity'.

Why ‘Save Humanity’ has taken center stage on social media? As RCB's chances of winning their first ever IPL trophy increase, social media users are concerned about the potential 'noise pollution' that RCB fans' celebrations could cause if they win. These users have started posting on various social media websites with the words 'Save Humanity', asking different players or franchises to save the world from this so-called menace.

Some users are rekindling the SRH connection with Jonny Bairstow, believing that he is the one to save humanity, while others are searching for a bowler like Ben Cutting to stop RCB's rise this year. Notably, RCB lost the match by 8 runs in their last IPL Final appearance, with Cutting playing an important part.

The pacer has also spoken about how his social media inbox is usually flooded with messages from people asking him to make himself available to play for any team facing RCB.

"If I load up my private messages on Instagram now, there'll be 150 every day saying, 'Can you make yourself available for the IPL as a replacement player?' for any team that's coming up against RCB," Cutting told ESPNCricinfo earlier this year.