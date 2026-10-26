Save the date! IPL 2027 mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa, clashes with India vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru ODI - Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction will be held in Goa on December 16, according to a report in Cricinfo, published on Monday, as the event returns to India after three years. The last time an IPL auction was held in India was in 2022 in Kochi, ahead of the 2023 season. However, nothing has been officially announced by the BCCI.

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This will also be the last mini-auction as the IPL is set for a mega auction in 2027, for the 2028 season. The last three IPL auctions were held in Dubai (2023), Jeddah (2024) and Abu Dhabi (2025). The IPL 2027 auction will be held a month after the retention deadline, believed to be November 1

Also Read | IPL 2027: Kieron Pollard succeeds Mahela Jayawardene as MI head coach

The report also states that all the 10 IPL franchises have been asked to submit their player retention list. Post the IPL 2027 player retention, the franchises will be asked to shortlist from the registered pool of players, along with the order of the sets.

Meanwhile, the focus is also on the IPL trade window, which is set to close a week before the auction date. With only two IPL trades announced so far, expected a few more blockbuster trades in the coming days. The IPL trade window opens a month after the season ends.

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IPL 2027 trades so far The biggest trade so far has been Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals. The India wicketkeeper-batter, who was bought for ₹27 crores by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before IPL 2025, returned to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024.

Pant made 111 appearances for Delhi Capitals and was one of the defining faces of the franchise for nearly a decade. He also captained the franchise in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024. He is still the costliest player in the history of IPL. Following the trade, Pant re-joined Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹15 crore.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant returns to DC, Kuldeep Yadav goes to LSG in massive IPL trade deal

As a part of the trade, Kuldeep Yadav joined LSG after a successful spell of five seasons at Delhi Capitals. The left-arm wrist spinner has claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches for Delhi Capitals and the left-arm wrist-spinner joins LSG at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore.

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In a recent announcement, T Natarajan returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad while Delhi Capitals welcomed leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari following a player trade between the two franchises. Acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction, Natarajan will now join Sunrisers Hyderabad at a revised fee of ₹5 crore.

Ansari will join Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.

IPL 2027 auction date clashes with IND vs SL Meanwhile, the date of IPL 2027 is clashing with the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Sri Lanka are touring India for a white-ball series that consists of three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs start in Delhi on December 13, followed by the Bengaluru game on December 16 and ends with the third game in Ahmedabad three days later.

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The T20I series starts on December 22 and ends on December 27.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in