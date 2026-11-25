Tata Capital has launched the latest edition of its loan awareness campaign, Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo, featuring Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as Inspector Gill. The campaign aims to encourage consumers to make informed borrowing decisions by understanding loan terms, repayment obligations and other financial implications before committing to credit, said the company.

The campaign features Gill in two films in which he steps in to question consumers who are about to take loans without considering important aspects of borrowing.

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Through everyday situations involving home purchases, personal milestones and other aspirations, the films highlight the need to seek clarity before making financial commitments.

The initiative comes at a time when digital loan applications, instant approvals and pre-approved offers have made access to credit increasingly convenient.

While these developments have simplified the borrowing process, Tata Capital's campaign seeks to underline the importance of evaluating financial commitments before accepting a loan.

With Gill playing Inspector Gill, the films encourage prospective borrowers to pause and ask the right questions rather than make decisions based solely on the convenience of obtaining credit. The central message of the campaign is captured in its tagline, Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo.

Tata Capital on promoting responsible borrowing Commenting on the initiative, Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Capital, said financial awareness was an important foundation for financial well-being.

"As a responsible NBFC, we believe awareness is an important foundation for financial well-being. Through ‘Sawaal Karo, Phir Loan Lo’, our CSR initiative, we encourage consumers to actively seek information, understand the terms and implications of borrowing, and make responsible financial decisions that are aligned with their needs and circumstances," Bhattacharya said via a statement.

Kaushik Chakraborty, Head, Marketing, Tata Capital, said the campaign was designed to communicate the importance of informed borrowing amid rising aspirations and wider access to credit.

He said the company wanted to present the message in a simple and engaging manner, with Gill's portrayal of Inspector Gill helping consumers understand the importance of asking relevant questions before taking a loan.

According to Chakraborty, easier access to loans needs to be accompanied by informed financial decisions, with borrowers encouraged to understand their commitments before proceeding.

Gill has been associated with Tata Capital as its brand ambassador since August 2023. The cricketer has also featured in the company's other campaigns, including ‘Zidd Tarakki Ki’ and ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’ in 2026.

Shubman Gill’s cricketing career Gill was born in Punjab’s Fazilka on 8 September 1999. He plays as a top-order batter and bats right-handed. He was the vice-captain of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning side in 2018, and eventually went on to make his senior India debuts across all formats.

So far, the 27-year-old has played 44 Tests, 73 ODIs and 36 T20Is, scoring 3141, 3750 and 869 runs across the three formats respectively. He currently captains the India Test and ODI teams.