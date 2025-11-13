Scared Sri Lankan players ordered to stay in Pakistan post Islamabad blast; Mohsin Naqvi says ‘solidarity shines bright’

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has ordered its players to continue with the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan and even threatened a "formal review" if any member of the contingent wishes to return home.

The development comes in after at least eight scared Sri Lankan cricketers expressed safety fears following the suicide bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday which killed 12 and injured 27 outside the district court building.

Sri Lanka are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The two teams will next play a tri-series on the Pakistani soil with Zimbabwe being the third team, starting from November 17.

However, in a statement released late on Wednesday night, the SLC “instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled.” It also stated that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ensured extra security of the touring party.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns," the SLC statement read.

"Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party. In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled,” it added.

'Formal review, appropriate decision will be made' The SLC also issued a threat of formal review if any member of the touring party returns home despite the directive from the Board. “Should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption.

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC’s directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review,” it said.

Following the statement from SLC, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the Sri Lankan players at the team hotel and ensured them complete safety. “Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright,” Naqvi said on social media.

Islamabad attack brings back 2009 memories The bombings in Islamabad also brings back memories of 2009 where six Sri Lankan players including the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardena, Ajantha Mendis were left injured when gunmen opened fire at the team bus which was taking them to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match.