Scotland vs Australia Live Score: 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024 to start at 06:30 PM
LIVE UPDATES

Scotland vs Australia Live Score: 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024 to start at 06:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Livemint

Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024. Match will start at 06:30 PM

Scotland vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024
Scotland vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024

Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024. Match will start on 06 Sep 2024 at 06:30 PM
Venue : Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, Charlie Cassell, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
Australia squad -
Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett

06 Sep 2024, 05:40:56 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024

Scotland vs Australia Match Details
2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024 between Scotland and Australia to be held at Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh at 06:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

