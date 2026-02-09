Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: George Munsey torments Italy with 30-ball half century; SCO 74/0

SCO VS ITA LIVE Score: Italy skipper Wayne Madsen won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Italy are making their World Cup debut and Madsen said his team was looking to "enjoy" the contest and "express themselves" on the big stage. Scotland captain Richie Berrington made one change to the side that lost to the West Indies in the opener, bringing in Brad Wheal comes in place of Safyaan Sharif.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Scotland vs Italy clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels . Live streaming of Scotland vs Italy will be available on JioStar app and website. Sky Italia will televise the game in the country.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca
JJ Smuts has been brought into the attack. Incidentally, Smuts, who started his international career with South Africa in 2020. He is now representing Italy in a T20 World Cup. Incidentally, Smuts has never been to Italy. Meanwhile, its a purely George Munsey show in Kolkata.
SCO 63/0 (7)
Scotland are off to a flier through George Munsey as the Scots end the powerplay at 49 without loss. Michael Jones, who is at the other end is a mere spectator, contributed just seven runs while Munsey smashed eight fours en route to his 41 so far.
Big blow for Italy. Goerge Munsey pulls one off Thomas Draca and Italy captain Wayne Madsen seems to have injured his shoulder while fielding. Madsen dives full length on one of the practice pitches and rolls over his left hand. He is in excruciating pain and the physio comes out running. Madsen leaves the field. Three fours comes from the over off Draca.
SCO 34/0 (4)
The T20 World Cup qualification for Italy is a big boost for European cricket. In an interview with Wayne Madsen with Livemint, the Italian cricket captain spoke on a lot of issues and the role of BCCI and ICC in the development of European cricket.
George Munsey and Michael Jones walk out for Scotland. Ali Hasan to bowl Italy's first ball in a ICC T20 World Cup. Two fours to start with from Munsey.
SCO 10/0 (1)
Time for National Anthems as players of both Italy and Scotland walk out in the middle. Italy go first, followed by Scotland. There are handful of Italian supporters in the stands. A moment etched in the history of Italian sport.
Richie Berrington and Wayne Madsen walk out for the toss. Italy win the toss and opt to bowl first.
On the other hand, Scotland, having missed on a spot to Italy, made their way through after Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India. In fact, Scotland made their trip to India on a two-week notice. Led by Richie Berrington, Scotland have already lost their opening game to West Indies.
Known for being madly in love with football and other Olympic sports, Italian cricket is not known to everyone. But from February 9, things will change as Italy are set to make their debut in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, against Scotland in Kolkata. Incidentally, it was the same Scotland team, which Italy won during the European Qualifiers to book their ticket to their first-ever ICC main event.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Italy vs Scotland match in Kolkata.