‘Scrap ODIs, play Tests at night’: Lalit Modi suggests drastic reforms to ICC | Watch Video

Lalit Modi has suggested major changes to the cricketing structure, proposing that the ICC should scrap one-day cricket while playing Test cricket as day-night matches.

In an interaction with former Australia captain Michael Clarke, Modi said, “If you're keeping Tests daytime, Tests will die. I think they should scrap the one-dayers. They should keep the bilaterals for Test matches and T20s. You'll shorten the seasons.”

Modi noted that the Test match continues to remain the pinnacle of cricket for him, but the format needs changes. He told Clarke that every Test match should be played in a day-night format.

“Well, not many people can go out and, like in the old days, sit outside for eight hours a day. On a weekday, and fill the stadium on an everyday basis. I'm saying you start your Test matches at two o'clock.”

Cut out so many World Cups, focus on Olympics, says Modi Modi also suggested reducing the number of World Cups and focusing on the Olympics. He said, “You cut out these so many bloody World Cups, one every other. You already like a World Cup every four years. Go for the Olympics. Do the Test World Series around the world, don't waste your money on ODIs. It really doesn't make any sense.”

Clarke then asked Modi whether the changes he suggested to the timing of Test match cricket were to bring fans to the stadium or to bring more viewership to the Test matches. Modi promptly replied that he wants to see cricketing bodies fill more stadiums with these reforms.

“If you're filling it, you stick to the day like in English summer, yeah. Holiday season, yeah. But there are many countries you don't fill the stadium, so you should be looking at experimenting with the day-night,” Modi added.