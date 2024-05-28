Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  See Pics: Suhana Khan shares unseen photos on Instagram, check Shah Rukh Khan enjoying after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph

See Pics: Suhana Khan shares unseen photos on Instagram, check Shah Rukh Khan enjoying after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph

Written By Oishi Sarkar

Suhana Khan shares new photos after KKR's IPL 2024 win, celebrates with family and friends at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders' team Shah Rukh Khan (R) with daughter Suhana Khan (L) watches the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 14, 2024. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

Following Kolkata Knight Riders' decisive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League 2024. Suhana Khan has posted some new pictures of herself with her loved ones.

On May 28, Suhana shared multiple additional photos from the match on Instagram.

Suhana with AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan

In the first picture, Suhana is seen walking on the field at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium while holding her brother AbRam Khan's hand.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in the photo waving to the crowd after KKR's victory. Aryan Khan stood in front of his mother while Gauri Khan walked beside AbRam.

Suhana and AbRam were pictured alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday in one of the pictures. Suhana also shared a picture of the IPL trophy with fireworks lighting up the skyline of Chennai.

Suhana captioned the post, "Worth the wait (purple heart and trophy emojis)." Reacting to the post, Ananya wrote, "Best ever."

Ananya shares pic with Suhana, Shanaya and IPL trophy

Ananya Pandey posted a picture of herself, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor celebrating the happy occasion by posing at a party with the IPL trophy on Instagram.

She posted a photo that seemed to be from a Kolkata Knight Riders after-party. The three of them were facing the camera and grinning as they posed for the picture with the trophy.

While Ananya and Suhana opted for orange and blue attire, Shanaya wore black. Ananya captioned the post, "We won". Suhana dropped purple hearts in response to the photo.

KKR's third-title celebrations began at the same Chepauk Stadium, where they lifted their title in 2012 under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.

