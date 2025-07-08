‘See you at Lord’s’: British anchor claims Jofra Archer will wipe grins off Indian faces, gets brutally trolled

British anchor Piers Morgan said the inclusion of Jofra Archer in the English team for the upcoming Lord's Test could “wipe all those smug grins” off Indian fans' faces. Morgan's post on X (formerly Twitter) came in response to trolling from some Indian fans for his earlier post praising Bazball, during England’s first innings at Edgbaston, where Jamie Smith and Harry Brook played counter-attacking knocks in a match which was clearly dominated by India.

India, led by Shubman Gill, defeated the hosts comprehensively by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The Indian skipper scored 430 runs in the match, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep took the English batting to task with seven and 10-wicket hauls, respectively, across both innings.

The result clearly agitated many English supporters, including Morgan, who said that the inclusion of Archer in the next match in London would lead to souring of these celebrations by the Indian fans.

“See you at Lord’s - where I suspect @JofraArcher will wipe all those smug grins off your faces,” Morgan posted on X.

Notably, the five-match Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series is currently levelled 1-1, with the third Test to begin at Lord's, London on July 10. The Indian team will also have memories of the Indian fans responding to Morgan's comments last time they played at Lord's. Virat Kohli's ‘Give them hell’ speech still goes viral from time to time as Indian fans reminisce about the special victory that their team had on their last tour at the home of cricket.

Indian fans respond to Morgan's comments: “It took Kohli and Rohit retiring, Bumrah getting a wicket of a no ball and our fielders dropping 6 catches for you to win the 1st Test. So no, I don't think Jofra Archer is going to be wiping the grin of our faces. They're here to stay,” wrote a user on X.

Another Indian fan was quick to remind Morgan that it was not just Archer who could be back for the Lord's Test, but also Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

“Off course, why would you like our faces! The contempt is dripping from your comment itself. But anyway, see you at Lords. @Jaspritbumrah93 says hi” wrote the user.

“I’ll be amazed if he manages to go all day without pulling off. Hardly played any red ball game over last few years and now we getting India like temperatures in the UK,” added yet another user.

