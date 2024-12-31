Amidst Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team losing the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy on Monday, India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship have diminished. They need to win the final Test in Sydney to keep their hopes alive.

Following the loss by 184 runs at the iconic MCG, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was at the forefront as he bore the brunt of criticism. He missed the Perth Test, but in the three Tests, his contribution to the team’s score with the bat has been negligible.

He dropped Shubman Gill from the XI at MCG and returned to the top of the order, but scored just 3 and 9 runs in both India's innings.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit Sharma has managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in this series, the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series. Stats wise, Rohit has scored just 164 runs in last 8 Tests at an average of 10.

Here's what Aakash Chopra said: With the flop show continuing for Rohit, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra criticised the Indian skipper stating the latter prioritized himself over the best interests of the Indian team.

"For the first time in his career, he has taken a call for himself. In the past, calls have been taken for him. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli took calls for him to move him from middle-order to opener. Dhoni did in ODIs, Virat did in Tests because they wanted Rohit to fire," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube show.

"For the first time, captain Rohit took a call and it was totally in his interests. It was not in the team's interests. Let's be very honest. It can't be in the team's interests because Rahul was opening very well. Shubman Gill did well in 2023, he is the second-highest run-scorer. He has played in tough situations also. He was looking good in Adelaide too. But, he had to be dropped from the team.

All this is because Rohit thought about himself, not in the best interests of the team. For the first time in his captaincy career. It didn't turn out fine. India were not able to draw," he added.

Apart from this, Chopra suggested Rohit drop himself from the Sydney Test to allow Shubman Gill to regain his place at No. 3.

"In the team's interest, will he sit out of the Sydney Test? I am not saying retirement, but dropping himself for the Sydney Test, saying 'I am not able to contribute. Okay, let Rahul open the batting, let Shubman Gill bat at No. 3, and let's play Nitish at No. 6'. It will be a fair call to take. But, will he take it? If he doesn't take it, I will tell you why cricketers don't take such calls. Every cricketer believes, the entire life must have taught him/her one thing: we can bounce back. We can turn it around. Maybe Rohit Sharma is thinking like that," he added.