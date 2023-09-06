The much-awaited and anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy during the Asia Cup 2023 was washed out on 2 September. Following this, the two sides had to share a point each for the group-stage tie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the rains had the final say, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian team scored 266 runs in 48.5 overs. Apart from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, no batter could stand the pace attack of Pakistan.

With rains playing a spoilsport post first innings, India's batting, the likes of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and Shadab Khan, along with a few others were seen sharing laughter.

Although India and Pakistan haven't played a bilateral series since 2012 amid the political tensions between the two nations, players share a great bond and respect for each other. Fans also shared heartwarming posts on social media.

However, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was left fuming at the scene during a conversation with Star Sports, admitting that the camaraderie the players of India and Pakistan share left him baffled.

"When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Game face hona zaroori hai. Dosti bahaar rehni chahiye. (It is important to have a game face. The friendship can remain outside during the match). There has to be aggression in the eyes of both sets of players. You can be as friendly as you want after those six or seven hours of cricket," Gambhir said.

"Those hours are very important, because you're not just representing yourself, you're representing a nation of over a billion. These days you see players of rival teams patting each other on the back and exchanging fist bumps during a match. You would never see that a few years ago. Aap friendly match hi khel rahe ho," he added.

Later when Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was asked by Pakistan media on Gambhir's reaction, he lashed out at the veteran India opener's words. Afridi said that there is life beyond the field and that players, as ambassadors of their respective nations, should send out a message of respect for one another.

“That is his thought. I think differently. We are cricketers and ambassadors as well, we all have fans across the globe. So it is better to send out a message of love and respect. Yes there is aggression on the field, but there is life off the field as well," HT quoted him saying.