Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are now legally divorced. According to an ABP Live report, citing a lawyer familiar with the case, the legal proceedings for their divorce were completed on Thursday.

The ABP report said that during the divorce hearing, the judge directed the couple to attend a 45-minute counselling session, after which both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree confirmed that they were seeking a divorce with mutual consent.

The judge officially granted divorce to Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, declaring that the couple is no longer legally bound as husband and wife.

The final verdict was pronounced at 4:30 PM at the Bandra Family Court.

Here's why Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got divorced: The star couple told the court that they separated nearly 18 months ago.

The ABP report said Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had been living separately for the past 18 months and cited “compatibility issues” as the primary cause of their separation.

‘God has protected me’ Before the 11 AM court proceedings, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma posted cryptic messages on their Instagram stories.

Expressing gratitude to God, the Indian cricketer wrote, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only image the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, god for always being there even when I don't know it. Amen”

