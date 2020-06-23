Seven more Pakistan cricketers test positive for Covid-19, total reaches 10: PCB

New Delhi: Seven more Pakistan cricketers, including Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, have tested positive for Covid-19, said Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

This takes the total number of infected cricketers in the England-bound Pakistan cricket squad to ten. On Monday, three players tested positive for the virus.

Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan are the seven players of the Pakistan squad for England who tested positive on Tuesday and they'll be isolating at home.

Team masseur Malang Ali also tested positive for the virus.

"It is not a great situation to be in and what it shows is these are 10 fit and young athletes...if it can happen to players it can happen to anyone," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan told a media conference.

Khan said that the players and officials would now assemble in Lahore and another round of tests would be carried out on June 25 and a revised squad would be announced the next day.

The squad has to leave on June 28 for the series scheduled to be held next month, he said.

"It is a matter of concern but we shouldn't panic at this time as we have time on our hands," Khan said.

He said the players and officials would be retested on reaching England.

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

"The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday," the PCB said in a statement.

PCB said Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, who were also screened in Rawalpindi, tested negative for the virus.

