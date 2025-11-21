Severe Delhi air pollution forces BCCI to shift U-23 one-day knockout matches out of national capital to Mumbai

Severe air pollution in Delhi has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move of the U-23 one-day knockout matches to Mumbai, according to a report. In a verbal communication between the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the latter was asked to start preparations for hosting of matches from November 25 to December 1.

The air quality in Delhi has gone severe to severest, like it does every year. On Friday, the air quality touched the ‘severe’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an alarming over 400, at around 7 AM, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

“We got a call from the BCCI today, informing us that the MCA has been allotted the under-23 one-day knockouts due to high air pollution in the capital. Cricket can’t be played in those conditions,” the Indian Express reported, quoting a MCA source.

New Delhi AQI on Friday.

The Airforce Complex ground, Palam II and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi were to host the knockout matches. The air quality in New Delhi is likely to further deteriorate in next few days, according to Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System.

This is not the first time cricket matches are being moved out of New Delhi due to poor air quality. The just-concluded India vs South Africa first Test was initially scheduled to be hosted by Delhi. But it was allotted to Kolkata at the last minute due to peak pollution season.

Instead, the Arun Jaitley stadium hosted the second India vs West Indies Test match from October 10 which the home side won.

Earlier, in 2017, Sri Lankan players suffered due to Delhi's air pollution. During the Test match in the first week of December, the average AQI was 316, thus falling in “very poor” category. On Day 3 of the Test match it went up to 390, forcing the players to wear masks.

For the unknown, on the second day of the match, Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Gamage struggled in the middle of an over due to respiratory problems, resulting in a 17-minute stoppage.