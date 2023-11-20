Former Indian cricketer and member of the 2011 World Cup winning team Harbhajan Singh has been embroiled in a controversy over comments he made about actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the 108th over of the match when KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were at the crease to stabilise the Indian innings. While Kohli and Rahul were batting, the camera soon turned to their wives - Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty - who were engaged in a serious discussion while watching the match.

While commentating on the match in Hindi, Harbhajan said, “Yahi main soch raha tha ke baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya films ki, kyunki cricket ke baare me to main jaanta nahi ki itni samajh hogi"

"I was thinking whether the conversation (between Anushka sharma and Athiya Shetty) is happening about cricket or films. Because I am not sure how much understanding they have about cricket."

Netizens react to Harbhajan's comment on Athiya - Anushka:

Some social media users slammed Harbhajan for his 'sexist' and 'misogynistic' comments, while others urged him to apologise to the two actors immediately. Some others even found a witty angle to it, suggesting that the two actors were talking about how their husbands would score a half-century in the final clash.