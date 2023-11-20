comScore
‘Sexist, misogynist’: Netizens react to Harbhajan Singh's comments on Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

 Livemint

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh faces controversy for comments on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh walks the ramp showcasing a creation by designer Pawan Sachdeva at the Lakme Fashion Week at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_15_2023_000223A) (PTI)Premium
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 2011 World Cup winning team Harbhajan Singh has been embroiled in a controversy over comments he made about actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the 108th over of the match when KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were at the crease to stabilise the Indian innings. While Kohli and Rahul were batting, the camera soon turned to their wives - Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty - who were engaged in a serious discussion while watching the match.

While commentating on the match in Hindi, Harbhajan said, “Yahi main soch raha tha ke baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya films ki, kyunki cricket ke baare me to main jaanta nahi ki itni samajh hogi"

"I was thinking whether the conversation (between Anushka sharma and Athiya Shetty) is happening about cricket or films. Because I am not sure how much understanding they have about cricket."

Netizens react to Harbhajan's comment on Athiya - Anushka:

Some social media users slammed Harbhajan for his 'sexist' and 'misogynistic' comments, while others urged him to apologise to the two actors immediately. Some others even found a witty angle to it, suggesting that the two actors were talking about how their husbands would score a half-century in the final clash.

India lose World Cup final by six wickets: 

Despite the valiant efforts by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue could only put up a score of 240 in their quoto of 50 overs which the Aussies managed  to chase down quite easily in the end with 7 overs to spare on back of match-winning knock by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 12:22 PM IST
