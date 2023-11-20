‘Sexist, misogynist’: Netizens react to Harbhajan Singh's comments on Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh faces controversy for comments on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during World Cup match in Ahmedabad.
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 2011 World Cup winning team Harbhajan Singh has been embroiled in a controversy over comments he made about actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
India lose World Cup final by six wickets:
Despite the valiant efforts by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue could only put up a score of 240 in their quoto of 50 overs which the Aussies managed to chase down quite easily in the end with 7 overs to spare on back of match-winning knock by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.