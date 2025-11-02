Shafali Verma misses century on return in IND-W vs SA-W World Cup 2025 final; fans say ‘what a wildcard entry’

Shafali Verma made a grand return in the Indian team with a fifty in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Omitted from the squad initially, Shafali was recalled as a replacement to injured Pratika Rawal just before the semifinal against Australia.

Although the swashbuckling right-hander fell cheaply against the Australians, the 22-year-old made sure she grabbed the opportunity with both hands when it mattered the most as the Indians were off to a solid start after being put to bat first, following a two-hour delay.

Along with fellow opening partner Smriti Mandhana, Shafali went against the opposition from the onset with a four in the first ball she faced. Shafali completed her fifty with a single off Chloe Tryon in the 18th over in 49 balls. It must be noted that she was out of ODI setup for over a year.

As soon as Shafali crossed her fifty, the social media went abuzz with fans calling her comeback as “wildcard entry”. “Well played Shefali Verma what a wildcard entry we believe in verma also in Asia cup tilak verma has done this now u have to do this for worldcup,” said one user.

“She called back in the team for Semis and Finals and she is delivering the best,” said another. “FIFTY for SHEFALI VERMA in the World Cup final! This is not a drill, this is destiny. #CWC25,” another said. "Peaking at the right time," added another.

However, Shafali missed on a well-deserved maiden ODI hundred as she was caught by Sune Luus for 87 off the bowling of Ayabonga Khaka. During her 78 ball innings, Shafali hit seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier, the match was delayed by two hours due to persistent rains in Navi Mumbai. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast conditions. Both teams went unchanged. It must be noted that neither India nor South Africa have won the silverware.

IND-W vs SA-W final playing XIs India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur