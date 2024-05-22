KKR vs SRH: Shah Rukh Khan apologises with folded hands for unknowingly interrupting a live post-match show | Watch
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was taking a victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 after the KKR vs SRH match when he unintentionally interrupted a live post-match cricket show.
After his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), rolled into the IPL final, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was on cloud nine. While taking a victory lap with his kids, AbRam and Suhana, he inadvertently interrupted the cricket show.