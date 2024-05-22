Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was taking a victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 after the KKR vs SRH match when he unintentionally interrupted a live post-match cricket show.

After his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), rolled into the IPL final, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was on cloud nine. While taking a victory lap with his kids, AbRam and Suhana, he inadvertently interrupted the cricket show.

In the video clip that quickly went viral, Shah Rukh Khan waves to the audience, unaware that former cricket players Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, and Aakash Chopra were shooting a live video. The actor walks straight into the frame, then laughs sheepishly and folds his hands in apology, while Suhana quickly recognises the trio and moves to the side with AbRam.

Amidst Suhana and SRK's team's laughter, the actor can be seen hugging the three cricket players and apologising to the fans watching the show.

“Oh, what a man! Legend! He did not even realise that he walked into the show. He apologised, but I said, ‘You made our day. You are the showstopper'," said Aakash Chopra, a former Indian cricket player.

The internet went into a meltdown over this incident, with comments like "KING OF INDIAN CINEMA" and "He is an absolute legend" posted online.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “He is evergreen."

Another user said, “Bazigar kabhi beech me nhi ata…".

A third person posted, "Srk 💙," while another netizen wrote, "absolutely love this 💜☔️".

With a commanding eight-wicket victory in Qualifier 1, the two-time champions, KKR, who have led the IPL 2024 league points table, produced a ruthless performance against SRH to advance to their fourth IPL final.

Also Read | MS Dhoni to reportedly undergo muscle tear surgery in London

Led by a stunning opening burst of three wickets by Mitchell Starc in the powerplay, the KKR bowlers bowled out SRH for a mere 159 runs before Venkatesh Iyer (51 not out off 28 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (58 not out off 24 balls), riding on an undefeated 97-run stand, chased it down in 13.4 overs.

The final IPL championship game will take place at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on May 26.

Also Read | MS Dhoni to announce retirement soon?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is about to start filming his next action film, King, co-starring Suhana Khan. Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh will direct the film.

