Story behind Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘blank cheque’ for Gautam Gambhir at Mannat: ‘An offer he could not refuse’
Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan's unique chemistry was highlighted as they met regularly without discussing cricket. SRK offered Gambhir a 10-year deal to lead KKR with full autonomy.
After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third IPL win, Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship to revive the team has been much talked about. A report has revealed that Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan were regularly in touch with each other even when GG was not a part of KKR.