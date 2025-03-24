Shah Rukh Khan ‘hard to watch’ at IPL 2025 ceremony: Redditor claims Virat Kohli was ‘uncomfortable’; netizens react

At the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan received backlash for his hosting, with critics deeming it awkward for Virat Kohli. While some fans defended him, others argued that the ceremony's lack of quality stemmed from insufficient rehearsal due to rain forecasts.

24 Mar 2025, 09:14 AM IST
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Shah Rukh, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh groove at Opening Ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens | Video (Sudipta Banerjee )

Following the IPL Opening Ceremony at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was called out for his “fake” acting.

SRK was all praises for Virat Kohli during the opening ceremony, calling him an inspiration and ‘Gen Old’ of IPL, while the cricketer grooved to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan with him.

A social media user criticised his “shit hosting” at the IPL 2025 and claimed that star Indian cricket was “uncomfortable” because of Bollywood's King Khan.

In a Reddit post, the user asked, “Why is it so hard to watch Srk in today's ceremony?”

“So shit hosting.. And fake acting.. Virat looked really uncomfortable,” the Redditor continued.

Several netizens chimed in to say that SRK is now old and shouldn't make such events about them.

“True. The whole opening ceremony was shit. Neither of those song and dance performances were good. Very lackluster. As if opening h kuch krna h toh bss kr diya,” a social media user stated.

A netizen called King Khan a “cringe uncle” and claimed that Kohli was being “respectful”. “VK is respectfully letting uncle do his cringe. Its like when you encounter bride ka chacha or mama drunk on dance floor, you will react in this same way,” he said.

“SRK should stop doing this, he should ignore thousands of people cheering him in stadium and listen to handful of people on internet, cause internet knows better,” a user suggested.

However, a few netizens tried to explain why Shah Rukh's performance felt too stretched at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.

“I think none of them thought that the ceremony would actually happen as there was rain forecast. So less practice and shit show it is,” a user said.

“I am guessing because there's such an overload of cricket and Bollywood entertainment now that everyone's become mechanical. Even they know that the audience knows that the celebs are in it just for the money. Both great art and great sport require some breaks in between. Even the audience's minds need a break,” added another user.

KKR vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) with a statement 7-wicket win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Eden Gardens.

With this victory, Rajat Patidar began his RCB captaincy reign with the sweet taste of victory, while Ajinkya Rahane had to settle for defeat in his first game as KKR skipper.

24 Mar 2025, 09:14 AM IST
