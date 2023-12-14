Shah Rukh Khan made Gautam Gambhir promise THIS, and KKR won IPL trophy
It was the year when KKR were not doing well and Gautam Gambhir was not in great form. Then, Shah Rukh Khan made his captain promise something. Everything changed.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir shared insights about his relationship with the team and a pivotal conversation with co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Interestingly, that was the “only cricket-related conversation with him" in Gambhir’s seven years of captaincy.