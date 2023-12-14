Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir shared insights about his relationship with the team and a pivotal conversation with co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Interestingly, that was the “only cricket -related conversation with him" in Gambhir’s seven years of captaincy.

Gambhir was a part of KKR’s 2012 and 2014 IPL victories. However, GG faced a challenging phase in the 2014 season. He began with three consecutive ducks, leading to four losses in the first five matches. This period marked a low point in his tenure as captain.

During this difficult time, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in with crucial support. After another defeat, Khan approached Gambhir at the Ritz Carlton lobby. He expressed his concern about the team's performance and Gambhir's form.

In this conversation, Gambhir revealed to Khan his thoughts about dropping himself from the team due to his poor performance. Khan's response was encouraging. He emphasised Gambhir's commitment to the team and urged him not to consider stepping down. He insisted Gambhir play every game as long as he was part of the team.

What SRK told Gautam Gambhir

“He said, ‘As long as you’re committed and want to be part of the team, don’t consider dropping yourself.’ He urged me to promise that I’d play every game as long as I was there," Gambhir spoke about SRK on ANI’s Smita Prakash podcast.

This interaction marked a turning point. Gambhir, after Khan's words, managed to score well in succession. His resurgence in form played a significant role in turning the team's fortunes around. KKR went on to win the 2014 IPL, a testament to Gambhir's leadership and Khan's faith in him.

“I managed to score two or three half-centuries consecutively, and we emerged victorious in 2014. Surprisingly, that turned out to be my only cricket-related conversation with him in my seven years of captaincy," Gambhir added.

