Shah Rukh Khan offers blank cheque to Gautam Gambhir, asks GG to remain KKR mentor: Report
Gautam Gambhir, who seems to be the frontrunner in replacing Rahul Dravid, is facing a conundrum after KKR's owner Shah Rukh Khan made big offer
The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively vetting candidates to fill the position of Team India's head coach after the incumbent, Rahul Dravid, steps down in June. Earlier, Australia legend Ricky Ponting and veteran New Zealand star Stephan Fleming were reported to be among the top contenders, but the duo were not very interested in the position because of long-term engagement and heavy workload. Gautam Gambhir, who seems to be the frontrunner in replacing Rahul Dravid, is facing a conundrum as per the Dainik Jagran report.