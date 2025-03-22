Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner, has a special message for his team and its captain ahead of their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

KKR shared the video on its official Instagram handle, captioned: “King Khan ka pyaar, Knights ke naam.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who in a previous video, greeted each player individually in the dressing room and embraced them warmly, addressed the team in this latest video.

The actor began his address with a “God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy,” and thanked the head coach Chandrakant Pandit (Chandu sir) for looking after the team.

But for the new KKR captain, Ajinkya Rahane, Shah Rukh Khan had a special message.

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan told Ajinkya Rahane: “Thank you, Ajinkya, for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us,” Shah Rukh Khan told Ajinkya Rahane.

KKR vs RCB KKR's opening match against RCB has revived memories of the inaugural IPL game in 2008 when Brendon McCullum played a historic knock of 158 runs for KKR against the same opponent.

Both teams enter the season with a change in leadership. Ajinkya Rahane has taken over as KKR's captain, while Rajat Patidar leads RCB. RCB is eager to break its four-match losing streak against KKR.

Spin bowling is expected to be a key factor in the game. KKR boasts an experienced spin attack featuring Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, supported by Moeen Ali and Anukul Roy.

On the other hand, Krunal Pandya leads RCB's spin department, which is assisted by Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and young spinner Suyash Sharma, who played for KKR in 2023.

Both teams' batting lineups promise an exciting contest. RCB's explosive batting unit includes Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Jitesh Sharma.