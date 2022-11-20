Shaheen Afridi ‘feeling better’ after appendectomy, unlikely to play until April

Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of Pakistan's best fast bowlers, who had been instructed to take it easy due to a knee injury in the T20 World Cup, is unlikely to play for his country until April 2023, due to a recent setback on Saturday when he was rushed to an Islamabad hospital for an appendicitis operation.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of Pakistan's best fast bowlers, who had been instructed to take it easy due to a knee injury in the T20 World Cup, is unlikely to play for his country until April 2023, due to a recent setback on Saturday when he was rushed to an Islamabad hospital for an appendicitis operation.
On Sunday, the Pakistani pacer announced on social media that he had an appendectomy. He said that he was feeling better after the medical treatment, and urged everyone to pray for him.
On Sunday, the Pakistani pacer announced on social media that he had an appendectomy. He said that he was feeling better after the medical treatment, and urged everyone to pray for him.
Appendectomy is a medical procedure that involves the removal of the appendix. Afrisi tweeted, "Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers."
Appendectomy is a medical procedure that involves the removal of the appendix. Afrisi tweeted, "Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers."
Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said in a statement that"Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch during Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne."
Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said in a statement that"Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch during Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne."
The statement further read, "The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team's departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely 'due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing'."\
The statement further read, "The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team's departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely 'due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing'."\
Afridi had previously suffered a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match against Sri Lanka in July, but he was still able to make the team for the T20 championship.
Afridi had previously suffered a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match against Sri Lanka in July, but he was still able to make the team for the T20 championship.
Afridi, who performed tremendously well by taking 11 wickets in seven matches during the T20 World Cup, will probably miss the home Test series against England and New Zealand in December and January.
Afridi, who performed tremendously well by taking 11 wickets in seven matches during the T20 World Cup, will probably miss the home Test series against England and New Zealand in December and January.
"Shaheen's return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler's successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff," the PCB said.
"Shaheen's return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler's successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff," the PCB said.
According to a source, the PCB and the team management is unlikely to risk playing Afridi in international cricket until next April. "Even his participation in the Pakistan Super League will depend on his recovery progress but it will also be the decision of his franchise when and how they play him in the league," the source said.
According to a source, the PCB and the team management is unlikely to risk playing Afridi in international cricket until next April. "Even his participation in the Pakistan Super League will depend on his recovery progress but it will also be the decision of his franchise when and how they play him in the league," the source said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.