Shaheen Afridi joins Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami in elite list after 150 ODI wickets

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi broke the joint record held by Pakistan pace legends Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar to become the country's fastest fast bowler to claim 150 wickets in the 50-over format during the ODI tri-series match against England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (October 25).

The 26-year-old reached the milestone in his 80th ODI, surpassing Younis and Akhtar, who had taken 91 matches each to complete 150 wickets. Shaheen achieved the feat by dismissing England opener Tom Banton in the first over of the match.

Banton, who had registered four consecutive scores of more than 50 in his previous four innings, attempted to chip a full-length delivery towards cover. Arafat Minhas held on to a straightforward catch, giving Shaheen his landmark wicket.

Shaheen Afridi second-fastest Pakistan bowler to 150 ODI wickets Shaheen is Pakistan's second fastest fast bowler to reach 150 ODI wickets milestone.

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq holds Pakistan's record, having reached 150 wickets in just 78 ODIs.

At the global level, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane is the fastest bowler to reach the milestone, having achieved it in 73 matches. Australia's Mitchell Starc reached the mark in 77 ODIs, while Saqlain took 78 matches.

Shaheen is now level with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and India's Mohammed Shami, both of whom also reached 150 ODI wickets in 80 matches.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India recall puts his rising brand value in focus

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Joe Root after milestone Pakistan entered the match looking to strengthen their chances of reaching the final of the ongoing tri-series. The hosts had won both their previous matches, defeating Sri Lanka before beating England in their earlier fixture.

Pakistan wear pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness The match also carried a special message, with Pakistan players wearing pink jerseys as part of an initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI for the contest. Shadab Khan returned to the side, while Razaullah made his ODI debut. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah missed out, with captain Shaheen stating at the toss that Naseem had dislocated a finger during the warm-up.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

England also handed an ODI debut to Henry Crocombe, who came into the side in place of Josh Tongue.

England vs Pakistan: Playing XIs England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Razaullah, Haris Rauf.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Black Caps make multiple changes as Lockie Ferguson to skip third T20