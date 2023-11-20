With Pat Cummins-led Australia lifted the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy after beating Rohit Sharma-led India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in India in front of 95,000 people on 19 November, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam and newly-appointed T20I skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulated Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now with this current trophy, Australia have six World Cup title. Also, Australia became the first team to win 4 world cups out of six held in this century -- 2003, 2007, 2015, and 2023.

This was perhaps the only final where they entered as the second-best team, as India were dominant throughout the tournament.

Congratulating Australia, Babar Azam wrote in his Instagram story, "Congratulations Australia. What a commanding performance in the final." However, he did not mention a single word about India.

On the contrary, Pakistan's new T20I skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, apart from congratulating Australia, also congratulated Rohit Sharma's men for being the most dominating and consistent team of the tournament with 10 wins in a row.

"Many congrats to Australia on winning the World Cup title. Surely the better team on the day. Hard luck India but the team played fantastically well throughout the tournament," he tweeted.

India Vs Australia Final: Batting second, Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated India by 6 wickets, with 42 balls remaining, and lifted the world cup for sixth time.

Earlier, India gave a target of 241 runs for Australia to chase. Apart from KL Rahul (68), Virat Kohli (54) and Rohit Sharma (47), no other Indian player could cross 20 runs. And India managed to put just 240 runs on the scoreboard.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc took three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also clinched one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 241 runs, Australia lost three early wickets, but Travis Head's 137 runs in 120 balls led Australia lift their sixth World Cup.

For India Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Travis Head picked one wicket each.

