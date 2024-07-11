Shaheen Afridi, sacked as Pakistan captain before T20 World Cup 2024, misbehaved with coaches, alleges Gary Kirsten
Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi accused of misbehaving with coaches and management staff, raising questions about players' conduct during foreign tours for international tournaments.
After the Pakistan cricket team's disastrous performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup tournament, the team's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been accused of misbehaving with coaches and management staff, reported Pakistan local media, Geo News citing sources.