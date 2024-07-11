Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi accused of misbehaving with coaches and management staff, raising questions about players' conduct during foreign tours for international tournaments.

After the Pakistan cricket team's disastrous performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup tournament, the team's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been accused of misbehaving with coaches and management staff, reported Pakistan local media, Geo News citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allegation raises serious questions about the players' conduct during foreign tours to participate in international tournaments. A probe is underway to determine why team managers didn't take action against the left-arm pacer despite his attitude towards the management staff and coaches.

Pakistan team coach Gary Kirsten accused Shaheen Afridi of misbehaving with the coaches and support staff over the past tours, reported Hindustan Times, citing multiple reports in Pakistani media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan team's performance in T20 World Cup Pakistan cricket team have been facing constant criticism for their disastrous performance in T20 World Cup. The team was knocked out from the group stage after its unexpected defeat to the United States. The team, led by Babar Azam, also lost to India before their final exit from the tournament. Amid severe criticism for the team players, cricketers Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were sacked from PCB's selection committee. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also removed team manager Mansoor Rana from his post, reported Geo News.

Geo News, citing sources, reported that Wahab and Razzaq's exit from their posts resulted from allegations that they extended undue favours to certain players.

According to the news report, Wahab and Razzaq favoured players who performed miserably in cricket matches. Notably, those players were also opposed by other members of the selection committee. The PCB is also probing players who have lobbies and the benefit that is being gained from it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After being dismissed from the post, Wahab Riaz has reacted on social media and rejected media reports pointing towards his involvement in favouring certain team players. In his recent post on X, Riaz dismissed the reports suggesting that he had pressurised the selection committee. "I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee," Wahab Riaz wrote on X.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!