Shaheen Shah Afridi levels with legendary Wasim Akram & Waqar Younis during Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI in Lahore

Shaheen Shah Afridi added another feather to his cap after the Pakistan captain went on level with legendary Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the second ODI against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Coming from a five-wicket win in the first ODI, Pakistan opted to bowl first after Afridi won the toss.

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The Pakistan skipper struck on the very first ball of the game to give the home side a dreamy start. Trying to cut a short delivery from Afridi, Alex Carey chopped the ball off an inside edge onto his stumps for a first-ball duck. In the process, Afridi joined Akram and Younis to become only the third Pakistan captain to take a wicket in the opening delivery of the match.

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Akram was the first to achieve the feat in 1993 against Zimbabwe in Karachi when he had Andy Flower dismissed on the very first ball of the game. Waqar joined Akram in an exclusive club eight years later in 2001, in a ODI against England at Headingley. Waqar had dismissed Marcus Trescothick.

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Afridi added his name in the elite list 25 years later, thus building on a reputation of providing early breakthroughs.

Pakistan restrict Australia to 231/9 Meanwhile, Australia rode on fighting half centuries from captain Josh Inglis and Cameron Green to help the visitors post 231/9 on Tuesday. Green knocked a polished 92-ball 53 while Inglis scored a 74-ball 51 to counter another spin test on a dry Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

The Green-Inglis duo lifted Australia from 51/3 with a sedate 51-run stand after Pakistan attacked with the spin as early as from the fifth over. But it was pacer Afridi who bowled opener Alex Carey before spinners Abrar Ahmed and Arafat Minhas struck once each, removing Matthew Short (15) and Marnus Labuschagne for five respectively.

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Inglis hit five boundaries in his fifth ODI fifty before he was bowled by Minhas in the 27th over. Minhas, who took five wickets on debut in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday, finished with 2/27.

Green added another invaluable 65 runs for the fifth wicket with Matthew Renshaw (43) before Abrar removed Green to push the visitors hard. Green's third ODI half century had a single boundary and two sixes. Oliver Peake ensured Australia post a fighting total with a brisk 32-ball 31 inclusive of two sixes and a boundary. Shaheen was the best home bowler with 3/36.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI playing XIs Australia: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

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Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in