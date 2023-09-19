Amid reports emerging that all is not well in the Pakistan dressing room after a reported argument between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, a photo of the two players has come out.

Shaheen Shah Afridi on Tuesday shared a photo on micro-blogging site X(formely Twitter) in which both the players are seated opposite to each other and a chess board is kept on the table.

Earlier reports on Samaa TV and Bol News emerged that BabarAzam was upset after losing to Sri Lanka and failing to qualify for the final of Aisa Cup and in his dressing room address to the team, he had called out players for their poor performances while saying that "Pakistan never looked like the No.1 ranked ODI Babar Azam also reportedly warned the players saying, "Zyada superstar na bane (Stop thing yourselves to be superstars). If you lose the World Cup no one will consider you a superstar." The report further added that Shaheen Afridi then interrupted Babar urging him to at leat appreciate the performance of the players, but the captain remained unfazed and urged players to refocus on their performance with the World Cup around.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi said left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi looked frustrated for not getting early breakthroughs.

“What is (being) seen is that against India when he (Shaheen) didn’t get a early breakthrough he got frustrated and angry at himself," he said.

“He always does this when he can’t get early wickets. The thing is that in international cricket his main focus should be on line and length when they are in right spot the wickets will come automatically." Afridi said.

“He has a lot of cricket ahead of him and he has to plan out his career properly," he added.

The former cricketer said Pakistan’s approach against India was wrong. “You win or lose, that is not a problem but it is your approach which everyone watches closely. Pakistan’s approach was all wrong," he said.