T20 World Cup 2024 is less than two months away and the crisis in the Pakistan cricket team seems too far from over. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s decision to bring back Babar Azam to lead the team in the white ball format has not gone well with players, especially Shaheen Afridi, who took the command of the team after Babar Azam stepped down post-ICC World Cup 2023 debacle. Amid intense tension within the Pakistan squad, Shaheen Afridi shared a cryptic Instagram story, which is connected to the recent upheavals in Pakistan cricket.

“Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don't test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you've ever met, but once I reach my limit, you'll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing," said the caption of the 29-second clip of a lion.

Shaheen Afridi is reportedly unhappy with PCB's decision to reappoint Babar Azam as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to hold emergency crisis talks with the pacer as they didn't want his rage to blow out openly.

The Pakistan pacer was also miffed because PCB wrongly quoted him in a press release, to which he really didn't contribute anything. "I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity," ESPN Cricinfo quoted the PCB statement, attributed to Shaheen Afridi.

"As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world," it further added.

Babar Azam not the best choice to lead Pakistan

PCB's decision to reappoint Babar Azam as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team surprised Shaheen Afridi, who believed that Muhammad Rizwan was the best choice to lead the Pakistan team.

“I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selection committee. I still believe that if change was necessary then Rizwan was the best choice! But since now the decision has been made I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam," the pacer said in a post on X.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!