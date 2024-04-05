Shaheen Afridi comments on losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Have to show how ruthless…’
T20 World Cup 2024 is less than two months away and the crisis in the Pakistan cricket team seems too far from over. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s decision to bring back Babar Azam to lead the team in the white ball format has not gone well with players, especially Shaheen Afridi, who took the command of the team after Babar Azam stepped down post-ICC World Cup 2023 debacle. Amid intense tension within the Pakistan squad, Shaheen Afridi shared a cryptic Instagram story, which is connected to the recent upheavals in Pakistan cricket.