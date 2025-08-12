Shaheen Shah Afridi's emotional childhood story! Ian Bishop reveals unheard tale during West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

Shaheen Shah Afridi has emerged as one of the main pillars in Pakistan cricket, but there lies a emotional childhood story. Having made his international debut in 2018, the left-arm pacer became the first pacer from Pakistan to take 100 wickets each across formats. The 25-year-old, who played in the first two games against West Indies, was benched in the third ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday.

As the camera focussed on Shaheen during the game, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop revealed the most heartwarming story on the Pakistan star, revealing that the latter wears a strapping on his left elbow all the time because of the silent pain he bears all the time.

“I was amazed actually to learn that he wears that big strapping on his left arm because as a kid he broke his arm three times,” Bishop revealed during commentary. “He played all sorts of sports in school and the elbow doesn't necessarily straighten because of the calcification from breaking the elbow three times. Over his career, its been painful for him,” added Bishop.

