Shahid Afridi autographs Indian jersey during WCL 2025 amid IND vs PAK controversy; fans call ‘heartwarming moment’

Amid the ongoing India vs Pakistan buzz, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was caught signing an autograph on an Indian jersey in the United Kingdom in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL). The picture, which went viral on social media, surfaced online after Afridi's criticising remarks on the Indian players who withdrew from their WCL 2025 match against Pakistan Champions.

Advertisement

In the picture, Afridi was seen giving an autograph on the back of an Indian jersey on the sidelines of a game. However, the website couldn't verify the actual cricket match when this photo was clicked. Following the withdrawal of several Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, the match against Pakistan Champions was called off.

The picture generated mixed reactions. “Heartwarming moment: Shahid Afridi graciously signs an autograph on an Indian cricket jersey for a fan. A beautiful gesture bridging cricket nations!” an user wrote on X.

“Shame on this Indian fan, getting autograph from this chapri Afridi. India ke khilaf zeher to bohot ugalta hai...Apne Awam se bol delde ki Healthcare / Treatment in India KI BHEEK NA MANGA KAREIN..… We don't need any bridge with Pakistan for any sports,” said another.

Advertisement

Screengrab of the comments on Shahid Afridi's photo signing an Indian jersey.

India and Pakistan have been a bitter rivals on geopolitical grounds for several decades which was ignited recently in Pahalgam earlier this year when a terror attack killed 26 innocent lives. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.

Soon after the WCL 2025 fixture was announced, there was a constant uproar from the Indians on playing Pakistan on social media. Earlier, Afridi had launched a scathing attack on the Indian players for pulling out of the Pakistan clash on June 20. “We are here to play cricket, and I've always said that cricket should be kept away from politics — it should move forward,” Afridi told reporters.

Advertisement

"A player should be a good ambassador, not a source of embarrassment for their country. If (India) didn’t want to play against Pakistan, they should’ve refused before coming here. But now you've arrived, even held practice sessions, and then suddenly changed everything in a single day," added Afridi.

Advertisement

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025 fixtures revealed; India vs Pakistan to be played on September 14

Shikhar Dhawan's stance on IND vs PAK clash Meanwhile, Dhawan had ignited the Indo-Pak buzz once again when he was asked if he would reconsider his stance on not not playing Pakistan. “You're asking this question at the wrong time and place — you shouldn't have asked it. And as I didn't play earlier, I still won't play now,” Dhawan told the reporter.