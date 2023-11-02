Shahid Afridi: Babar Azam doesn’t give the impression of being a match-winner unlike Virat Kohli, KL Rahul
Shahid Afridi has some advice for Babar Azam. He wants Babar to stay at the crease until the end of the match. Afridi admires India's cricketers like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for doing this. They don't just score runs; they make sure their team wins, the former Pakistani cricketer said.