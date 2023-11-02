comScore
Shahid Afridi: Babar Azam doesn’t give the impression of being a match-winner unlike Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shahid Afridi advises Babar Azam to stay at the crease until the end of the match, like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, to ensure team wins.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)Premium
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Shahid Afridi has some advice for Babar Azam. He wants Babar to stay at the crease until the end of the match. Afridi admires India's cricketers like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for doing this. They don't just score runs; they make sure their team wins, the former Pakistani cricketer said.

Babar Azam is a top player for Pakistan. But in this World Cup, his big scores have not led to wins. Afridi talked about this on SAMAA TV. According to him, fans expect Babar to win matches for Pakistan. But, that's not happening.

In the ICC World Cup 2023, Babar made three 50s. But, Pakistan lost each time he crossed the 50-run mark. He scored 50 against India, 74 against Afghanistan and another 50 against South Africa. Pakistan lost all these matches.

On the other hand, Pakistan won when Babar scored fewer. He made just 5, 10 and 9 runs in the games against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Also Read: 'But it was Babar Azam…’: Wasim Akram on Pakistan skipper's ‘massive error’ vs SA

Afridi thinks Babar should turn good starts into big scores. This could help Pakistan win. Babar's wicket was a key moment against India. His team struggled after he got out. He also got out after making a slow fifty against Afghanistan and South Africa.

‘I’m Babar's fan'

“I'm Babar's fan, make no mistake. We say Babar is a big player. Reaching that level is one thing and maintaining your performance once you reach that level is much more difficult. When Babar Azam walks in to bat, we should get a feeling that we will win it for us. But that feeling doesn't come," Afridi told SAMAA TV.

Also Read: Pakistan likely to sack Babar Azam as captain, report says: Here's who could replace him

Interestingly, Babar Azam is the world’s number 1 ODI cricketer, as per ICC ranking, closely followed by Indian opener Shubman Gill. Other players in the Top 5 are Quinton de Kock, David Warner and Rohit Sharma.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 02:47 PM IST
