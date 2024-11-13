Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff

India has refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy due to security reasons. The BCCI has already sent a letter to International Cricket Council about the same.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Nov 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan captain and had won a T20 World Cup in 2009.
Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan captain and had won a T20 World Cup in 2009. (X (Shahid Afridi))

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has urged both the Indian and Men in Green to keep their egos aside and come together for the sake of ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be in February next year. Afridi’s social media post comes in at a time when the BCCI confirmed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the non-clearance by the Government of India. The ICC has formally communicated the same to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Taking to social media platform X, Afridi cited the Olympics example and questioned why the two countries can’t come together in cricket. “Cricket is at a crucial crossroads, facing perhaps one of its greatest challenges since the late 1970s. Now is the time to put differences aside and let the game unite us. If countries once divided by history can come together in the Olympic spirit, why can’t we do the same for cricket - and for the Champions Trophy?” Afridi said.

“As stewards of this game, we owe it to cricket to keep egos in check and focus on its growth and spirit. I hope to see every team in Pakistan for CT25, to experience our warmth and hospitality, and to leave with unforgettable memories that transcend the field,” he added.

Also Read | Rizwan welcomes SKY, Rahul amid Champions Trophy chaos; says ‘we will…’

As things stand, the BCCI has been firm in its decision to not send the Indian team to Pakistan. There are options of hosting the tournament in hybrid model but the it is highly unlikely that PCB will go that way.

Earlier, PCB were forced to host the 2023 Asia Cup in hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan. As a result, Sri Lanka worked as co-hosts with India playing all the games in the Lankan island.

Also Read | BCCI’s ICC Champions Trophy stance to impact India’s bid for 2036 Olympics?

Mohammad Rizwan welcome Indian in Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan's current white-ball captain also welcome the Indian players wholeheartedly. “KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them,” Rizwan said on Wednesday in Brisbane on the eve of Pakistan's first T20I against Australia at the Gabba.

"This is not our decision, this is PCB's decision. Whatever decision will take place, hopefully they will all discuss and take the right call. But we are hopeful that if the Indian players will come, we will welcome them,” he added.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsShahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.