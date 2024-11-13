Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff

India has refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy due to security reasons. The BCCI has already sent a letter to International Cricket Council about the same.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Nov 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan captain and had won a T20 World Cup in 2009. (X (Shahid Afridi))

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has urged both the Indian and Men in Green to keep their egos aside and come together for the sake of ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be in February next year. Afridi’s social media post comes in at a time when the BCCI confirmed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the non-clearance by the Government of India. The ICC has formally communicated the same to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Taking to social media platform X, Afridi cited the Olympics example and questioned why the two countries can’t come together in cricket. “Cricket is at a crucial crossroads, facing perhaps one of its greatest challenges since the late 1970s. Now is the time to put differences aside and let the game unite us. If countries once divided by history can come together in the Olympic spirit, why can’t we do the same for cricket - and for the Champions Trophy?” Afridi said.

Advertisement

“As stewards of this game, we owe it to cricket to keep egos in check and focus on its growth and spirit. I hope to see every team in Pakistan for CT25, to experience our warmth and hospitality, and to leave with unforgettable memories that transcend the field,” he added.

Also Read | Rizwan welcomes SKY, Rahul amid Champions Trophy chaos; says ‘we will…’

As things stand, the BCCI has been firm in its decision to not send the Indian team to Pakistan. There are options of hosting the tournament in hybrid model but the it is highly unlikely that PCB will go that way.

Earlier, PCB were forced to host the 2023 Asia Cup in hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan. As a result, Sri Lanka worked as co-hosts with India playing all the games in the Lankan island.

Advertisement
Also Read | BCCI’s ICC Champions Trophy stance to impact India’s bid for 2036 Olympics?

Mohammad Rizwan welcome Indian in Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan's current white-ball captain also welcome the Indian players wholeheartedly. “KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them,” Rizwan said on Wednesday in Brisbane on the eve of Pakistan's first T20I against Australia at the Gabba.

"This is not our decision, this is PCB's decision. Whatever decision will take place, hopefully they will all discuss and take the right call. But we are hopeful that if the Indian players will come, we will welcome them,” he added.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsShahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts