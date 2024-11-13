Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has urged both the Indian and Men in Green to keep their egos aside and come together for the sake of ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be in February next year. Afridi’s social media post comes in at a time when the BCCI confirmed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the non-clearance by the Government of India. The ICC has formally communicated the same to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Taking to social media platform X, Afridi cited the Olympics example and questioned why the two countries can’t come together in cricket. “Cricket is at a crucial crossroads, facing perhaps one of its greatest challenges since the late 1970s. Now is the time to put differences aside and let the game unite us. If countries once divided by history can come together in the Olympic spirit, why can’t we do the same for cricket - and for the Champions Trophy?” Afridi said.

“As stewards of this game, we owe it to cricket to keep egos in check and focus on its growth and spirit. I hope to see every team in Pakistan for CT25, to experience our warmth and hospitality, and to leave with unforgettable memories that transcend the field,” he added.

As things stand, the BCCI has been firm in its decision to not send the Indian team to Pakistan. There are options of hosting the tournament in hybrid model but the it is highly unlikely that PCB will go that way.

Earlier, PCB were forced to host the 2023 Asia Cup in hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan. As a result, Sri Lanka worked as co-hosts with India playing all the games in the Lankan island.

Mohammad Rizwan welcome Indian in Pakistan Earlier, Pakistan's current white-ball captain also welcome the Indian players wholeheartedly. “KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them,” Rizwan said on Wednesday in Brisbane on the eve of Pakistan's first T20I against Australia at the Gabba.