Shahid Afridi makes sharp comments on India's WC final loss, says 'Overconfidence aapko marwah deti hai'
According to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi India's six-wicket loss to Australia was down to sheer overconfidence after their 10-match winning streak.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team crumbled in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Final against Australia on 19 November and since then former cricketers have commented on India's performances.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message