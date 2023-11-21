Shahid Afridi slams Ahmedabad crowd, India’s ‘overconfidence’ after loss in World Cup 2023 final
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi suggests overconfidence might have been India's undoing in the World Cup 2023 final match.
Despite being the top contenders, backed by stellar individual performances, India couldn't sustain their dominance in the World Cup 2023 final match. Australia clinched the title by 6 wickets. India's journey, marked by 10 consecutive wins, ended in disappointment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message