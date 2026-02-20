Shahid Afridi's blunt reality check for Pakistan's Shadab Khan after ‘former cricketers’ remark: ‘Beta performance karo’

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has urged all-rounder Shadab Khan to focus on improving his game instead of making negative comments on former cricketers. Shadab took a dig at former players following Pakistan's 61-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup on 15 February.

He said that his team did in the 2021 T20 World Cup what some former Pakistan cricketers couldn't—beat India in a T20 World Cup match.

"Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done. We have beaten India in a World Cup. Criticism is part of cricket's history," he had said.

He was referring to Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, wherein Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) helped the Men in Green chase down a target of 152.

Shahid Afridi hits back at Shadab Khan “Shadab was absolutely right when he said that we didn’t beat India in the World Cups, but his side did. They got respect after that, but they couldn’t handle it.

"After they defeated India, they could not handle the issues between them. Shadab should also know that when he was not able to perform for the team, we stood up for him on national television, saying he is the backbone of the team,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The former Pakistan captain stressed the fact that his team used to beat bigger teams during his playing days.

“I know Shadab, he is a very nice guy, he has always spoken to us respectfully. When people talked about us during our playing days, we always backed up our words with our actions on the field. Not against the smaller teams, we used to perform against the bigger teams, So Shadab beta, aap bhi performance kariye. Beta performances karo. (Son, please perform).

"We stood by you in your difficult times; you didn’t play domestic cricket, yet you still got into the national team. If you want to answer us, then do it by performing on the field. Perform and we will be quiet after that,” explained the 48-year-old.

Pakistan faced a must-win clash against Namibia following their heavy defeat to India. And they did exactly that as they thumped Namibia by 102 runs. Sahibzada Farhan scored an unbeaten century to take Pakistan to 199/3.

In their reply, Namibia were all out for just 97 in 17.3 overs. That win helped the Salman Agha-led side qualify for the Super 8s, where they are placed in Group 2 along with England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

In the match against Namibia, Shadab scored an unbeaten 36 runs from 22 balls, and registered figures of 3/19 from four overs. He has so far scored 88 runs and has taken five wickets from four matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup.