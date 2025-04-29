Shahid Afridi’s sarcastic dig at Shikhar Dhawan after IND-PAK debate over Pahalgam issue: ‘Aao tumhey chae pilata hun’

Shahid Afridi took a sarcastic dig at Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan with a 'tea' remark after the latter lashed out at the former Pakistan captain for his insensitive remarks on the Indian Army in the aftermath of deadly Pahalgam attacks that took the lives of 26 innocent tourists on April 22.

Dhawan lost his cool when Afridi blamed the Indian Army for failing to stop the Pahalgam terrorist attack by calling them ‘good for nothing’. This irked former India opener Dhawan, who took to the social media platform X to give a strong reply.

"Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! (We beat you in Kargil. Already you guys have stooped so low, how further can you go? Instead of passing comments, focus on improving the condition of your own country. We are proud of Indian Army)," Dhawan told Afridi in a X post.

In reply to Dhawan, Afridi sarcastically wrote, “Chouro jeet haar ko, aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar. #FantasticTea (let's keep win-loss aside. Come, let's have some tea, Shikhar).” While to some it might seem that Afridi was offering peace, he actually didn't. Instead, Afridi referred to Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan but later released.

The ‘#FantasticTea’ reference comes from an internet meme after a video of the Indian being interrogated by the Pakistani forces while having tea went viral. The video showed that Varthaman was asked if he liked the tea, to which the Indian replied, which has now become a famous phrase on social media.

What did Afridi say about Indian Army? Talking to a Pakistani TV show, Afridi compared the Indian media's reaction to the Pahalgam attack to Bollywood. "Tum logon ki 8 lakh ki fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log ki security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 8,00,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you couldn't provide security to the people)," he said.

