Hope's 82 powers West Indies to 9 wicket win in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

A blistering 82-run knock from the West Indies opener helped the Caribbean side to a comfortable 9-wicket win over co-hosts USA in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The win also improved West Indies' position in Group 2, moving them up to second place with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.814.

West Indies thrash USA by 9 wickets:

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and asked the USA to bat first at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The USA suffered an early setback when opener Steven Taylor was sent back by Andre Russell in the second over of the match.

From there, Andreis Gous (29) and Nitish Kumar (20) stabilised the innings for a while with a 48-run partnership. However, the wicket of Kumar in the 7th over broke the momentum and USA never recovered, eventually being bowled out for 128 in the final over of the match.

In reply, West Indies openers Johnson Charles (15) and Shai Hope dominated proceedings from the first ball, putting on a fiery 67-run partnership for the first wicket. After Charles fell in the 7th over, Nicholas Pooran joined Hope for a 63-run partnership that ensured there would be no more surprises in this match.

‘Our destiny to win the World Cup’: Roston Chase

Sharing his enthusiasm about the victory in a post-match interaction, West Indies spinner Roston Chase said, "To do it at home is a great feeling, with my parents and my friends watching. It's something we talked about in the team meeting that if we don't get too many wickets in the powerplay, it's on the spinners to come back and pull the game back and that's what we did today," he said.

On being asked about he chances of West Indies taking the T20 World Cup trophy home for the 3rd time, Hope said, “It's our destiny and our goal to win the World Cup so anyone we play we have to beat from here to go win it,"

