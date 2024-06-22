Hope's 82 powers West Indies to 9 wicket win in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
West Indies defeat USA by 9 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage, with Johnson Charles and Shai Hope leading the charge with a strong opening partnership. The win boosts West Indies to the second spot in Group 2.
A blistering 82-run knock from the West Indies opener helped the Caribbean side to a comfortable 9-wicket win over co-hosts USA in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The win also improved West Indies' position in Group 2, moving them up to second place with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.814.