Shai Hope's dominates India before IPL 2027 auction: Which teams could be interested in signing West Indies skipper?

fect Shai Hope, who has been on top of his form during West Indies' tour of India, will be on radar of several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, during the mini-auction in mid-December. The dates for IPL 2027 mini-auction are yet to be finalised, but Goa will host the event, BCCI informed.

The West Indies skipper led his team from the front with four hundreds (two centuries each in the ODI and T20I leg) so far, still with a match to be played. The right-hander showed the world perhaps his most refined and in-prime version of himself as West Indies strive to qualify for the 2027 Cricket World Cup via qualifiers.

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Hope is enjoying his best T20I year with 601 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with two centuries and four fifties. Across all international cricket this year, he has made 1,336 runs in 29 matches and 30 innings at an average of 55.66, with a strike rate of 92.01, with five centuries and seven fifties.

Hope is having an incredible run in India, being West Indies' leading run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in ODIs with 278 runs in three innings, with two centuries and a best score of 162 not out in the final ODI. With 261 runs in four innings and matches in the T20I leg, including two centuries and a fifty, Hope is the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Hope, who earned his maiden IPL gig in 2024 with Delhi Capitals in 2024, scored 183 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 150.00, with a best score of 41, and the IPL remains the big league where he has not made his presence felt so far.

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His recent show against India will be on all the franchises' minds. Here're are some of the franchises who might be interested in Hope.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) RCB could be an option for Hope, despite the fact they have Englishmen Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt. While Salt has been successful at the top of the order, Bethell struggled in the absence of his fellow countryman, with only 96 runs from seven games last season. RCB may go for Hope if they decide to release Bethell.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kolkata is the best place for Shai Hope to be in as the West Indies skipper could be an answer to a lot of issues. With Finn Allen, failing heavily at the top of the order, Hope could give them the best possible start in opening and would double up as a captain too. His ability to anchor the iccing and also switch gears once set will give KKR a perfect weight. He would certainly feel at home at KKR, with his fellow Dwayne Bravo, Rovman Powell and Sunil Narine already in the house.

Delhi Capitals The Delhi-based franchise have struggled badly last year, especially in the opening. While they continued KL Rahul at one end, his partner often got changed, thus impacting in stability. With Hope, Rahul would find a perfect partner for an aggressive start to the innings.

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