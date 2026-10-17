Shai Hope's dominates India before IPL 2027 auction: Which teams could be interested in signing West Indies skipper?

fect Shai Hope, who has been on top of his form during West Indies' tour of India, will be on radar of several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, during the mini-auction in mid-December. The dates for IPL 2027 mini-auction are yet to be finalised, but Goa will host the event, BCCI informed.

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The West Indies skipper led his team from the front with four hundreds (two centuries each in the ODI and T20I leg) so far, still with a match to be played. The right-hander showed the world perhaps his most refined and in-prime version of himself as West Indies strive to qualify for the 2027 Cricket World Cup via qualifiers.

Also Read | Shai Hope takes cheeky dig at Shubman Gill after Windies level T20I series 1-1

Hope is enjoying his best T20I year with 601 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with two centuries and four fifties. Across all international cricket this year, he has made 1,336 runs in 29 matches and 30 innings at an average of 55.66, with a strike rate of 92.01, with five centuries and seven fifties.

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Hope is having an incredible run in India, being West Indies' leading run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in ODIs with 278 runs in three innings, with two centuries and a best score of 162 not out in the final ODI. With 261 runs in four innings and matches in the T20I leg, including two centuries and a fifty, Hope is the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Hope, who earned his maiden IPL gig in 2024 with Delhi Capitals in 2024, scored 183 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 150.00, with a best score of 41, and the IPL remains the big league where he has not made his presence felt so far.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians mutually part ways with Mahela Jayawardene

His recent show against India will be on all the franchises' minds. Here're are some of the franchises who might be interested in Hope.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) RCB could be an option for Hope, despite the fact they have Englishmen Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt. While Salt has been successful at the top of the order, Bethell struggled in the absence of his fellow countryman, with only 96 runs from seven games last season. RCB may go for Hope if they decide to release Bethell.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kolkata is the best place for Shai Hope to be in as the West Indies skipper could be an answer to a lot of issues. With Finn Allen, failing heavily at the top of the order, Hope could give them the best possible start in opening and would double up as a captain too. His ability to anchor the iccing and also switch gears once set will give KKR a perfect weight. He would certainly feel at home at KKR, with his fellow Dwayne Bravo, Rovman Powell and Sunil Narine already in the house.

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Delhi Capitals The Delhi-based franchise have struggled badly last year, especially in the opening. While they continued KL Rahul at one end, his partner often got changed, thus impacting in stability. With Hope, Rahul would find a perfect partner for an aggressive start to the innings.

Also Read | IPL 2027: Chaminda Vaas returns to Indian Premier League after 16 years

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Another option for Hope would be LSG, who struggled with their middle-order, especially Nicolas Pooran. The West Indies wicket-keeper batter managed just 234 runs in IPL 2026 in 14 matches. Hopes could be a like-for-like replacement at LSG, with an ability to take the game deep along with power-hitting.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in