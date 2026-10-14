Shai Hope's love affair with India: West Indies captain re-writes record books with fourth hundred on the tour

West Indies skipper Shai Hope continued his incredible tour to India, smashing his fourth hundred of the tour across the ODI and 20-over leg during the fourth T20I at Hyderabad on Wednesday. During his knock, Hope also became the fourth West Indies batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs.

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Hope brought up his third T20I ton with two sixes on the final two deliveries of the innings, scoring 102 not out in 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 204.00. Riding on Hope's hundred, West Indies reached 247/3 in 20 overs.

Now in 74 T20Is and 72 innings, Hope has made 2,004 runs at a strike rate of 141.82, with three centuries. With his third T20I ton, he has overtaken Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis (two each) for most T20I tons by a West Indies batter. He is also the fourth Windies batter to enter 2000-club, alongside Rovman Powell (2400), Nicholas Pooran (2275) and Brandon King (2028).

He has also joined Phil Salt (two against WI away from home, 2023), Sanju Samson and Tilak Verma (two against South Africa away from home, 2024), Mohammed Ihsan of Spain (two against Croatia in 2025 at home) as the fifth batter to register two T20I tons in a bilateral series.

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Shai Hope levels with Virat Kohli Hope is also level with Virat Kohli (against England, 2021 at home), Suryakumar Yadav (against NZ at home, 2026) and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (against Sri Lanka, 2026 at home) for most fifty-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series, with three each, among Test-playing teams.

The right-hander also levelled with Gayle for most fifty-plus scores for WI in T20Is, with 16 each, Hope has one more hundred than Gayle, while Gayle has two centuries and 14 fifties. The West Indies skipper is enjoying his best T20I year with 601 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with two centuries and four fifties.

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Across all international cricket this year, he has made 1,336 runs in 29 matches and 30 innings at an average of 55.66, with a strike rate of 92.01, with five centuries and seven fifties. Hope is enjoying an incredible run in India, being West Indies' leading run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in ODIs with 278 runs in three matches, with two centuries and a best score of 162 not out in the final ODI at Assam.

Shai Hope leads run-getting charts With 261 runs in four innings and matches in the T20I leg, including two centuries and a fifty, Hope is the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Overall across seven innings, the WI skipper has made 539 runs at an average of 134.75, including four centuries and a fifty.

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The batter's record against India across formats stands at: 1,961 runs in 45 matches and 49 innings at an average of 47.82, with eight centuries and six fifties, with best score of 162 not out.

What happened in IND vs WI 4th t20I? Keemo Paul's 5/41 followed Shai Hope's first-innings 102 not out as a clinical West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I to level the five-match series 2-2. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read | Shai Hope takes cheeky dig at Shubman Gill after Windies level T20I series 1-1

Sanju Samson struck a 23-ball 56 at the top but India fell way short in the run chase, getting bowled out for 223 in reply to the West Indies' 247/3. Arshdeep Singh copped a blow to his right shoulder in the final over from Shamar Joseph and subsequently retired out.

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Earlier, Hope led the way with 102 not out as the West Indies posted a huge total. Hope struck nine sixes and four fours to make his runs off 50 balls. Sherfane Rutherford made 49 not out with four fours and three sixes.

With agency inputs

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