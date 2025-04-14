‘Shaik Rasheed, a copy paste of Ruturaj Gaikwad’; Fans in awe of CSK youngster after impressive IPL debut against LSG

One of the highlights of the 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is the number of young talents that have come up to the fore. From Digvesh Rathi of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya and more, IPL 2025 has given birth to several uncapped names who were looking for an opportunity to blossom at the top level.

One such talent was Shaik Rasheed, who made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against LSG at the Ekana Stadium. Replacing New Zealand's Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed opened the batting with Rachin Ravindra during CSK's chase of 167.

Born in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, the 20-year-old played just 19 balls for his 27, which included six fours. But what caught everyone's eye was the resemblance that he carries with Ruturaj Gaikwad. For the unknown, Gaikwad has been ruled out of IPL 2025 with an elbow injury.

From facing the new ball, Shaik Rasheed ability to find the gaps in the field was treat to watch. In fact his straight drive and flick off the pads caught the eye of commentators and fans alike, who called him a copy paste of the injured CSK skipper.

Here's how fans reacted on Shaik Rasheed

However, Shaik Rasheed was dismissed by a Avesh Khan delivery when the right hander tried to go over the top and was caught by Nicholas Pooran.

Who is Shaik Rasheed? Shaik Rasheed has been with the CSK since the 2023 season. He was a vice-captain of the Indian team that won the U-19 ODI World Cup in 2022. In the tournament, Shaik Raseed scored a 94 against Australia in the semifinal and a fifty in the final against England.

Although he can bowl off-spin but the CSK star hasn't established himself as an all-rounder yet in the domestic circuit for Andhra Pradesh. So far, he has scored 1,204 runs in first-class cricket for his state in 19 matches at a healthy average of 46.04.